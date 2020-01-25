Three siblings died, mother injured in road accident in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Three siblings were killed and their mother was injured in a road accident between a motorbike and a truck-trawler on the National Highway in the limits of Chalgari police station.

According to the police, 4 persons were riding on the motorbike which was struck by the trawler on the highway.

The police identified the deceased as 25 years old Fayaz Talpur, 12 years old Rozina and 5 years old Aziza.The woman, 50 years old Kaneez Fatima Talpur was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Chalgari police informed that the driver Raheem Gul Aiwan and cleaner Maqamuddin had been arrested and their vehicle impounded.

The deceased were residents of Kotri, Jamshoro district, but they hailed from a village in Sanghar district. The incident's FIR has not been lodged till the filing of this report.