Three siblings drowned in head Saifan laid to rest

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Moving scenes were witnessed at the burial of siblings who drowned in head Saifan while drinking water in mouza Naimat Ullah Shah here.

Children of Altaf Joya were returning from school on Tuesday when they along with other family members stopped at field of their uncle, Rescue 1122 sources said.

After a while the kids were found missing. When family started tracing them, their bodies were floating in the river Sutlej at head Sifan, they informed.

The divers fished out the bodies of the kids.

Three siblings included Hajra (11), M. Aftab (10) and M. Zain (8). They were students of class three, two and one classes respectively.