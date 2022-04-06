UrduPoint.com

Three Siblings Drowned In Head Saifan Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Three siblings drowned in head Saifan laid to rest

Moving scenes were witnessed at the burial of siblings who drowned in head Saifan while drinking water in mouza Naimat Ullah Shah here

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Moving scenes were witnessed at the burial of siblings who drowned in head Saifan while drinking water in mouza Naimat Ullah Shah here.

Children of Altaf Joya were returning from school on Tuesday when they along with other family members stopped at field of their uncle, Rescue 1122 sources said.

After a while the kids were found missing. When family started tracing them, their bodies were floating in the river Sutlej at head Sifan, they informed.

The divers fished out the bodies of the kids.

Three siblings included Hajra (11), M. Aftab (10) and M. Zain (8). They were students of class three, two and one classes respectively.

Related Topics

Water Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

PFA discards 2,300 kg sick, emaciated chicken meat ..

PFA discards 2,300 kg sick, emaciated chicken meat

37 seconds ago
 US Imposing Sanctions on Russia's Medvedev, Prime ..

US Imposing Sanctions on Russia's Medvedev, Prime Minister Mishustin - White Hou ..

39 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Now Block More Than 2/3 of Russian Ba ..

US Sanctions Now Block More Than 2/3 of Russian Banking Sector - Senior Official

40 seconds ago
 Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate t ..

Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

44 seconds ago
 Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt rebuts media news about changing names ..

Sindh Govt rebuts media news about changing names of NICVD

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.