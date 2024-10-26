Three siblings killed as roof collapses in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Three siblings lost their lives while another critically injured when the roof of their room collapsed in Baghicha Dheri of Mardan district, Rescue 1122 informed on Saturday.

On receiving information, the Rescue 1122 medical and disaster teams reached the site and shifted the victims to hospital.

Those who died in the incident were identified as Aziz Jan (10), his two sisters aged from 18 to 12 years and another 16-year-old girl was injured. Moving scenes were witnessed in the locality when bodies of the three siblings were brought from the hospital to the house.

Meanwhile in another incident in the Rampura area of Peshawar, a labourer was killed after falling from the roof of an oil store. The owner of the store also sustained injury in the incident and was shifted to hospital.