Three Siblings Killed As Roof Collapses In Mardan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Three siblings lost their lives while another critically injured when the roof of their room collapsed in Baghicha Dheri of Mardan district, Rescue 1122 informed on Saturday.
On receiving information, the Rescue 1122 medical and disaster teams reached the site and shifted the victims to hospital.
Those who died in the incident were identified as Aziz Jan (10), his two sisters aged from 18 to 12 years and another 16-year-old girl was injured. Moving scenes were witnessed in the locality when bodies of the three siblings were brought from the hospital to the house.
Meanwhile in another incident in the Rampura area of Peshawar, a labourer was killed after falling from the roof of an oil store. The owner of the store also sustained injury in the incident and was shifted to hospital.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zakir Naik meets FCCI delegation6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris prepare to mark black day: A call against illegal occupation of IIOJ&K6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran: FO16 minutes ago
-
FC KP arranges sports festival for youth in South Waziristan26 minutes ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel aggression against Iran: PM46 minutes ago
-
House of former senator blown up in S Waziristan1 hour ago
-
7-day Grand Sports Gala concludes at Darra Adam Khel1 hour ago
-
ICT police farewell ceremony honors Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan1 hour ago
-
President, PM congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team on test series win1 hour ago
-
Pakistan army hosts all KP football championship in Kohat1 hour ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team2 hours ago