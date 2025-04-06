Open Menu

Three Siblings Killed In Road Accident:

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Three siblings killed in road accident:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Three siblings were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup near Kotmomin, on Sunday.

According to District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, the incident occurred near Bacha Kalay village near Arsho Wala Dera, where a speeding vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying three siblings.

The victims were identified as Azaan Ali (16), Faizan Ali (10), and Iman Fatima (12). All three were real siblings and died on the spot due to the severity of the crash.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene promptly after receiving the emergency call and carried out necessary legal and medical procedures.

The bodies were later shifted to the Rural Health Centre (RHC) Bhabhra for medico-legal formalities.

The concerned police started investigation.

