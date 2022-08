DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) ::Three sisters were killed when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed due to heavy rains in Shalkanai, Khal tehsil on Friday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Anam Bibi (13), Parera (8) and Aman Bibi (5), duaghters of Shah Gee Rehman, who were buried at a local graveyard.