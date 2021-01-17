UrduPoint.com
Three Sisters Died In Truck-rickshaw Collision Near Peshawar Bypass

Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Three sisters died in truck-rickshaw collision near Peshawar Bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Three sisters were killed and a woman and two children injured when a truck crashed into a rickshaw near the Peshawar Bypass road on late Saturday night.

According to rescue officials, the passengers in the rickshaw were traveling to a nearby village when the accident took place, a private news channel reported.

"The rickshaw driver was injured in the accident as well," a rescue official said, adding that he was in critical condition.

The injured people and bodies have been moved to the DHQ Hospital.

The truck driver, on the other hand, managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered a case.

