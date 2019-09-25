UrduPoint.com
Three Sisters Kidnapped From Civil Lines Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:19 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Three sisters had been kidnapped by unknown kidnappers in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Civil Lines here on Wednesday.

The missing girls had been identified as Arooj (16), Fatima (14) and Amna (13), all the residents of Dheri Hassanabad.

While taking strict action, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, had ordered Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali to recover the missing girls and to arrest the kidnappers.

Latest scientific techniques must be used to know the whereabouts of the abductees and the accused, CPO added.

CPO said that, neither he himself will sit calmly nor will let the concerned police officers to take rest till the recovery of the girls.

He said police have to analyse the factors and objectives under which the girls have been kidnapped.

"We have to protect the children at any cost and those who commit the act of kidnapping for any criminal purpose would not slip away from the law's grasp," he said.

