Three sisters killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Three sisters of a family killed as the roof caved due to heavy storm at Noor purr here on Sunday .

According to the spokesperson deceased were identified as Kashaf(8) Manzar batool(10) and Sitara (12).

The police said the family was sitting in the room when its roof caved in. As a result, the members trapped in the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted to Hospital.