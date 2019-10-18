UrduPoint.com
Three Slaughtered Bodies Recovered In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

Three slaughtered bodies of a woman, girl and child were recovered from a house located at Mathra area of the city, police said on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Three slaughtered bodies of a woman, girl and child were recovered from a house located at Mathra area of the city, police said on Friday.

According to DSP Khazana Circle Yaseen Khan, the victims were identified as Nasreen her daughter Nosheen and four-year grandson Zakria.

He said that unknown killers entered the house of Khaista Gul in his absence and slaughtered the victims.

He revealed that police found a mobile phone from the crime site and identification of the killers could be possible from the data of mobile. He also assured early arrest of the culprits involved in the crime.

Police has shifted the bodies to morgue for postmortem.

