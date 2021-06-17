Three small dams to be constructed to supply water to Murree: MPA Latasub Satti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Major (R) Latasub Satti has said that three small dams would be constructed for provision of water Murree for which funds have been allocated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Major (R) Latasub Satti has said that three small dams would be constructed for provision of water Murree for which funds have been allocated.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, he said that a technical training college would also be established to impart technical training to the youngsters of Murree.

He said it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that a person from each family should be imparted technical training.

He informed that the government has also approved a chairlift project for Kotli Sattian for which technical feasibility had also been conducted.

Solid steps were being taken to promote tourism as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar. More projects would also be conceived and executed to promote tourism in all attractive areas of the province, he added.

He said that Punjab province was making historic progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.