Three Smart Police Stations Near Completion: RPO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that three state-of-the-art “smart police stations” were nearing completion in Multan region.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) said that these state-of-the-art police stations aim to provide a more efficient working environment for police officers, enhancing their performance and, in turn, improving public service. He said that a total of 39 smart police stations were being constructed across the province including in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, and Multan division. He said that the “smart police stations” were particularly suited for densely populated areas with high real estate costs, as they offer a space-saving yet fully functional solution.
Sohail highlighted that the modern stations will feature an innovative design, offering all necessary amenities in a compact space. He emphasized that the new stations would lead to significant cost savings for the Punjab Police by reducing rental expenditures and lowering construction costs.
Concluding his remarks, RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry expressed his gratitude to the Punjab government for ensuring the timely allocation of funds for the construction of the smart police stations, which were poised to revolutionize police infrastructure in the province.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman hit to death2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted2 minutes ago
-
Kot Diji to Sukkur Marathon 2024 announced11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity through modern technology: South Punjab ACS11 minutes ago
-
RTI strengthening citizens-state ties, says Chief Information Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews development schemes12 minutes ago
-
Construction of new hostel inaugurated at Sadiq Public School12 minutes ago
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations22 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials directed to address citizens’ problems22 minutes ago
-
Qazi leaves for world mayors forum in Geneva22 minutes ago
-
KP Governor express grief over helicopter crash incident in NW22 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive underway in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago