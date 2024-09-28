Open Menu

Three Smart Police Stations Near Completion: RPO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Three smart police stations near completion: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that three state-of-the-art “smart police stations” were nearing completion in Multan region.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) said that these state-of-the-art police stations aim to provide a more efficient working environment for police officers, enhancing their performance and, in turn, improving public service. He said that a total of 39 smart police stations were being constructed across the province including in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, and Multan division. He said that the “smart police stations” were particularly suited for densely populated areas with high real estate costs, as they offer a space-saving yet fully functional solution.

Sohail highlighted that the modern stations will feature an innovative design, offering all necessary amenities in a compact space. He emphasized that the new stations would lead to significant cost savings for the Punjab Police by reducing rental expenditures and lowering construction costs.

Concluding his remarks, RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry expressed his gratitude to the Punjab government for ensuring the timely allocation of funds for the construction of the smart police stations, which were poised to revolutionize police infrastructure in the province.

