Three Smugglers Arrested, 25 Kg Charas Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:50 PM
The police on Saturday seized a large quantity of narcotics from a car and arrested three smugglers in the precincts of Masri Khan Police Station
Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Saturday seized a large quantity of narcotics from a car and arrested three smugglers in the precincts of Masri Khan Police Station.
Station House Office (SHO), Yasir Khan in routine checking stopped a car and recovered 25 kg Charas concealed in hidden chamber of the car.
Police on the direction of DPO Mansoor Amam has intensified operation against narcotics smuggling and anti-social elements to purge the society of criminals and make future of young generation safe.