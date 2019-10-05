Three smugglers arrested, 25 kg Charas recovered

The police on Saturday seized a large quantity of narcotics from a car and arrested three smugglers in the precincts of Masri Khan Police Station

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Saturday seized a large quantity of narcotics from a car and arrested three smugglers in the precincts of Masri Khan Police Station.

Station House Office (SHO), Yasir Khan in routine checking stopped a car and recovered 25 kg Charas concealed in hidden chamber of the car.

Police on the direction of DPO Mansoor Amam has intensified operation against narcotics smuggling and anti-social elements to purge the society of criminals and make future of young generation safe.