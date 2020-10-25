UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Smugglers Arrested, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Three smugglers arrested, arms recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::Three smugglers trying to smuggle weapons in a car were arrested here on Sunday in the vicinity of Dara Adam Khel Police station.

According to details,the police on a tip-off took action near Eagle Fort that three smugglers Tamas Khan,Jamshed Khan and Yar Sidin residents of Badh Ber Peshawar are arrested during checking.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, six rifles, seven pistols and dozens of cartridges in their car.

The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Car Eagle Jamshed Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates Hamdan Smart Statio ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.