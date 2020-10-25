Three smugglers arrested, arms recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::Three smugglers trying to smuggle weapons in a car were arrested here on Sunday in the vicinity of Dara Adam Khel Police station.

According to details,the police on a tip-off took action near Eagle Fort that three smugglers Tamas Khan,Jamshed Khan and Yar Sidin residents of Badh Ber Peshawar are arrested during checking.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, six rifles, seven pistols and dozens of cartridges in their car.

The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.