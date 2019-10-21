Three smugglers arrested in Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three alleged narcotics smugglers were arrested in different actions here on Monday

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Three alleged narcotics smugglers were arrested in different actions here on Monday.

Police said accused Muhammad Siraj resident of Ghandaf, Pazeer Khan and Kalim residents of Kalabut were arrested by police during different actions after recovery of 4460 gram and 4085 grams hashish from the possession of two accused.

Two persons were also charged for aerial firing during marriage at Yar Hussain. Two Kalashnikov along with rounds were seized. Police have registered case and started investigation.