Three smugglers, four armed suspects arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::District police in intelligence-based raids on Sunday arrested three drug smugglers and four armed suspects from different areas of the district and recovered weapons and hashish from their possession.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that police team led by SHO Qismat Khan of Ustarzai police station in intelligence-based action at Ali Zai square have arrested Saeed resident of Orakzai district and Muqadas resident of Pindi on charges of smuggling six-kilogram hashish and 205 grams Ice in car number LEA-6263.

The spokesman has added that near Marai Kohat SHO Ustarzai led police team has arrested Waris Khan on charges of hashish smuggling when 600 grams of hashish is found in his possession.

All the three arrested smugglers have tried to smuggle hashish from Orakzai district to Kohat and other districts.

Cases against them are registered in Ustarzai police station Kohat, before police investigation team they have confessed their crime.

Moreover, Ustarzai police station team in raids at Sherkote, Chikarkote Bala, Kacha Pakha areas and during checking at Special Five Check Post has arrested four armed suspects namely Intizar Hussain resident of Ustarzai Payan, Muhammad Iqbal resident of Chikarkote Bala, Ali Ahmed and Mujahid Ali residents of Hangu and recovered one Kalashnikov, three pistols and dozens of cartridges from their possession.