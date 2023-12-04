Open Menu

Three Snatchers Held, Valuables And Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A team of Islamabad Sumbal police station has arrested three wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in snatching activities and recovered snatched motorbike, daggers and weapons along with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said.

He said that Sumbal police used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of its jurisdiction.

The accused were identified as Zia, Shamil Masih and Afzal.

The police team also recovered a motorbike, two daggers and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has also directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

