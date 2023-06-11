UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Amid Killing Three Terrorists In North Waziristan Fire Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom amid killing three terrorists in North Waziristan fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Three soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom while eliminating three terrorists including four injured during a fire exchange that took place on the night of June 09/10 between the Army troops and terrorists in general area Miran Shah of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange Abbottabad ISPR Lakki Marwat June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

1 hour ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

11 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

11 hours ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farme ..

Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farmer's loss

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.