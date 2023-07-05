Open Menu

Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Suicide Blast In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom in suicide blast in North Waziristan

Three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced 'Shahadat'', while three innocent civilians got critically injured when a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on Wednesday

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here, Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shahadat.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here, Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shahadat.

The suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces' post, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe.�Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR press release added.

