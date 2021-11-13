UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists' Attack, IED Explosion In Balochistan: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:28 PM



The security forces on Saturday conducted an operation based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in surroundings of Turbat, in Hoshab area of Balochistan

During the operation, the security forces surrounded the terrorists, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses, said an ISPR media release.

During the operation, the security forces surrounded the terrorists, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses, said an ISPR media release.

During the engagement, two soldiers of Pakistan Army identified as Sepoy Ramzan resident of District Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaqat lqbal resident of District Swabi sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

In another related incident, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnam Ullah resident of District Lakki Marwat embraced Shahadat.

The military's media wing in its statement added that Pakistan's Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

