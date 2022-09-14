UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorist Attack In Kharlachi: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorist attack in Kharlachi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Three soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said the terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi of Kurram district.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner and as per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

The three soldiers who embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting the terrorists were Naik Muhammad Rehman (32 years, resident of Karak), Naik Maweez Khan (34 years, resident of Jamrud, Khyber) and Sepoy Irfan Ullah (27 years, resident of Dargai, Malakand).

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities in future," the ISPR said.

"Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said.

