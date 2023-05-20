UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists' Attack On Mili' Post In Zarghoon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists' attack on mili' post in Zarghoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday while bravely thwarting terrorists' attack on the Security Forces' Post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan while a terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing fire exchange.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on May 20, early in the morning, a group of terrorists attacked a Security Forces Post established in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan.

It added that the Post had recently been established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area.

The troops on the Post had retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists.

Based on the follow up Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched, the ISPR said.

Currently, the operation was progressing well and security forces were maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said.

