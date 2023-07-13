Open Menu

Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, Two Terrorists Killed In Sui Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Sui Operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while fighting heavily armed terrorists in the Sui District of Balochistan during an ongoing operation and killed two terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on July 12, during an ongoing operation in Sui District, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and heavily armed terrorists.

"Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well.

Security Forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Balochistan Army Exchange ISPR July

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

1 hour ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

2 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

2 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

2 hours ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

2 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

2 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

2 hours ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan