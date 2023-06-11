Three soldiers martyred, 3 terrorists killed in North Waziristan clash: ISPR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Three soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed during exchange of firing at general area Miranshah in North Waziristan district on the night between Friday and Saturday, ISPR told here Sunday.

According to the details, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists at their location and during the exchange of firing, three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, resident of Lakki Marwat district, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, resident of Lakki Marwat district and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22, resident of Abbottabad embraced Shahadat.

The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.