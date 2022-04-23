UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Martyred As Terrorists Attack From Inside Afghanistan On Pakistani Troops

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities in future.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Dewagar, North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, own troops responded in a befitting manner and as per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

However, during fire exchange, Havaldar Taimoor resident of Jhelum, age 30 years, Naik Shoaib resident of Attock, age 38 years and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz resident of Sialkot, age 24 years, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future.

Pak Army is determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

