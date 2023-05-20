Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zarghoon, Balochistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Three soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack on a post in Zarghoon, Balochistan today.

According to the ISPR, one terrorist was also killed in exchange of fire.

Troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists.

The post has recently been established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area.

Likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitization operation has been launched.