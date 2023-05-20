UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Martyred In Attack On Post In Zarghoon, Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:39 PM

Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zarghoon, Balochistan

The Inter-Services Public Relations says one terrorist was also killed in exchange of fire.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Three soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack on a post in Zarghoon, Balochistan today.

According to the ISPR, one terrorist was also killed in exchange of fire.

Troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists.

The post has recently been established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area.

Likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitization operation has been launched.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Post

Recent Stories

Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to pro ..

Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to problem audio leaks

14 minutes ago
 Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

24 minutes ago
 MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy ..

MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy with German and Dutch energy ..

25 minutes ago
 DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme f ..

DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme for second consecutive year

25 minutes ago
 Shurooq announces major progress on three key real ..

Shurooq announces major progress on three key real estate ventures in Sharjah at ..

25 minutes ago
 Eight Pakistanis died, six injured in fire inciden ..

Eight Pakistanis died, six injured in fire incident in Makkah

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.