Three Soldiers Martyred In Panjgoor Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Three soldiers martyred in Panjgoor terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Three soldiers embraced martyrdom and eight others, including an officer, received injuries as terrorists fired on the routine patrolling party of security forces near Gichak valley, Kahan in Panjgoor, Balochistan.

The injured were evacuated to CMH Quetta, where five of them were critical, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

More Stories From Pakistan

