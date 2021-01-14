UrduPoint.com
Three Soldiers Martyred, Two Terrorists Slayed In North Waziristan IBOs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Thursday conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideous in North Waziristan where three soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire.

The Security Forces had killed two terrorists including an improvised explosive device (IED) expert in the IBOs, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The three soldiers who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) included Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia-Ul-Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it added.

