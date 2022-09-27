(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed men on Tuesday killed three sons of a well-known doctor in a target killing incident near the Joint Road area of the city.

According to police, the family of Orthopedic doctor Nasir Ashaizai belonging to Chaman district was returning home after attending a marriage ceremony when they were attacked by the unknown armed men near Railway Colony," As a result of the gun attack, police said, Dr Nasir Azhaizai's three sons aged 20, 18 and 16 respectively died on the spot.

Soon after the act of barbarism, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies of three real brothers to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh took notice of the incident asking DIG Quetta to submit an immediate report of the incident.

"The perpetrators will not be spared and will soon be taken to task," IGP said.