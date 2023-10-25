Three SOs transferred

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of three officers on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of three officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Imran Rafique, Section Officer (SO) Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Faisalabad, Sana Sharafat, SO (Admin-III) S&GAD, as Assistant Commissioner (HR & Coord) Bahawalpur, and Zafar Ahmad, SO Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as SO (Admin-III) S&GAD.