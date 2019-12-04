UrduPoint.com
Three Stabbed To Death In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 12:19 PM

Three persons including a woman and minor were stabbed to death at Adda Mahaywala, Shujabad road, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) -:Three persons including a woman and minor were stabbed to death at Adda Mahaywala, Shujabad road, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Shamshad Bibi (22) wife of Yaseen, her minor daughter Kiran (10 months) and Murtaza (40) son of Ibrahim were found dead at a kiln situated at Adda Mahayawala.

Police have reached the spot and started investigation.

However, police sources said it seemed an incident of so called honour killing. Yaseen, the husband of deceased woman was suspected as alleged killer who belonged to Shah Jamal, Muzaffargarh. He was a worker and the whole family was residing at the kiln. The other deceased person Murtaza was also worker at the same kiln, said Rescue sources.

