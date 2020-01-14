Three state properties given to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the federal cabinet has approved 15 to 16 points, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given three government properties to Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Federal cabinet has approved 15 to 16 points, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given three government properties to Naya Pakistan Housing Project.She was talking to media persons after Cabinet meeting in Islamabad.The Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting said all allied parties under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are united on the national agenda of the country's development and public welfare.Talking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she said the former premier is busy in political activities instead of going under treatment, making fun that Nawaz Sharif is putting efforts to deliver respect to "vote' while sitting in London.She said we will safeguard national interests at every front with unity and integrity.

The Special Assistant said the process of prosperity of the country and the nation under the leadership of the Prime Minister will move forward with full force.She said the Foreign Minister's visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia under the direction of the Prime Minister have brought positive effects.

She said instead of being a silent spectator, Pakistan played a constructive role in the interest of Muslim Ummah and peace.Talking about MQM, she said all allied parties under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are united on the national agenda of the country's development and public welfare.She said all possible measures will be taken to remover reservations and concerns of MQO leaders.She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant officials to remove issues in Prime Minister Health Card Scheme.

The special assistant further said there are more than hundred thousand cases of government employees pending and 129,000 posts were lying vacant. She said the relevant departments have been charging funds but not inducting officers on the vacant posts.Dr Firdous Awan said a special data base will be established for Pakistanis who will be released from Saudi jails as well as a special Application "Mera Bacha" will also be launched in order to recover missing children.