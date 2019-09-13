UrduPoint.com
Three Steel Mills Causing Environmental Pollution Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

An environment protection agency (EPA) team sealed three steel mills in Mominpura for using substandard fuel and causing environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An environment protection agency (EPA) team sealed three steel mills in Mominpura for using substandard fuel and causing environmental pollution.

The sealed mills including Jahangir Steel Mills, Husnain Steel Mills and Allah Ditta Steel Mills were sealed by the team on direction of EPA Director General Irfan Nazir.

While talking to the media, Deputy Director Ali Ijaz said that notices had been served on these mills, but they did not follow the instructions. He said that crackdown on such elements creating pollution would continue without discrimination.

