Three stolen black buck deer returned back to D.I.Khan Wildlife park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Three rare black buck deer which were stolen from wildlife park of D.I.Khan on Feb 10 have been returned back to the park and kept in quarantine.

"After hectic efforts for 16 days, the Wildlife Department has succeeded in safe recovery and return of the stolen black buck deer including a pair and a fawn," said Khan Malook, District Forest Officer Wildlife D.I.Khan.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Khan Malook informed that the antelopes were stolen from Dera Ismail Khan Wildlife Park despite presence of two security guards in the park.

The deer were stolen from the park by cutting of fences, he added. Both the security guards were handed over to police for investigation.

However, Malook continued, all the stolen deer were recovered by Forest Department of Bhawalpure district from a home who later contacted concerned officials in D.

I.Khan.

The recovered deer were kept by Bhawalpure Forest Department at Lal Suhanra National Park.

He said after fulfilling formalities, the recovered deer were returned back to D.I.Khan Wildlife Park on Friday and shifted at the quarantine center for examination. A team was sent to Bhawalpure for safe return of deer in special boxes meant for shifting of animals, Malook added.

DFO Wildlife D.I.Khan thanked the staff of Bhawalpure Forest Department for cooperation in arrest of culprits and return of animals.

He said two culprits out of five have been arrested and charged under relevant sections of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015. The arrested culprits were part of a gang involved in stealing of rare wild animals from different parks.

Two security guards at Wildlife Park D.I.Khan have also been suspended for their negligence, he informed.