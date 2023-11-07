Three stolen cars, 6 kg heroin seized at Excise checkpost

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Excise Department has achieved substantial results in its ongoing crackdown on smuggling and illegal goods.

During operations on Tuesday, three stolen cars, 6 kilograms of heroin, and 400 grams of the drug ice were seized, and one suspect was apprehended.

According to a spokesperson for the Excise Department, the department is proactively engaged in preventing the smuggling of illegal items, narcotics, firearms, non-custom-paid vehicles, and unlawfully obtained cars.

The joint efforts of Excise check-posts and Excise Intelligence proved a vital role in curbing these illegal activities.

The most recent operation was carried out at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza. During this operation, documents of hundreds of vehicles were thoroughly inspected.

Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Excise Director, daily checkpoints will be established at various locations throughout the city to monitor and deter illegal activities.