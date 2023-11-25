Three stolen motorcycle recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested one accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession during the crackdown in the limits of Dera Town police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Malik Sajid SHO Dera Town police station during the blockade on the bypass road, recovered three stolen motorcycles loaded on a Qingqi-loader and arrested the accused Muhammad Irfan son of Gulzaman resident of Bhittaniabad as per the rules.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.