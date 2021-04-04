UrduPoint.com
Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Three stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have busted three member gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested three member gang identified as Amir Ali, Abid Ali and Zubair Khan and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

Pakistan

