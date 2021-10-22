UrduPoint.com

Three Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:37 PM

Three stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested three persons and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three persons and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Taxila police arrested three persons identified as Osama, Zafran and Faizan and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered a case against all of them and started an investigation. The SP Potohar commended the police team, saying, the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Taxila All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Libya Stabilisation Conference ..

UAE participates in Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli

1 minute ago
 US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart to Di ..

US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart to Discuss China's Practices - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku ..

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

2 minutes ago
 Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of For ..

Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of Former Venezuelan Spy to US

2 minutes ago
 Thousands of Homes Remain Without Electricity in F ..

Thousands of Homes Remain Without Electricity in Finland Due to Storm - Weather ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU at Expo2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.