Three stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three persons and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Taxila police arrested three persons identified as Osama, Zafran and Faizan and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered a case against all of them and started an investigation. The SP Potohar commended the police team, saying, the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.