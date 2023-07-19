Three stolen vehicles recovered

Open Menu

Police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered 03 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from his possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday

New Town police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of New Town police and said that the other accomplices and facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

Such elements who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police have arrested four illegal arms holders from different areas of the city.

Police have recovered illegal arms from their custody.

According to a police spokesman, separate cases have been registered against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

