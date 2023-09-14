Three stone crusher units sealed

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) team sealed three stone crusher units over violation of Anti-smog Act in Mianwali district on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):The Environment Protection Department (EPD) team sealed three stone crusher units over violation of Anti-smog Act in Mianwali district on Thursday.

According to official sources, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan, the EPD team along with anti-smog squad checked various stone crushing units located at Swans road.

The team found that Ameer Hamza stone crusher, Mushtarka Daraz Khel stone crusher and Badar Khan stone crusher were not implementing the anti-smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On which, the team sealed the said crusher units and got registered cases against their owner as well.