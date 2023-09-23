Three Stone Crusher Units Sealed
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:31 PM
SARGODHA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed three stone crusher units over violation of Anti-smog Act in Mianwali on Thursday.
According to official sources, Director EPD Muhammad Yasir Khan with anti-smog squad checked various stone crushing units on Mianwali-Kalabagh road.
The team found that Najeeb, Bismillah and Al-maqsood stone crushers were not implementingthe anti-smog standard operating procedures (SOPs).
To which, the team sealed the units and got registered cases against their owner as well.