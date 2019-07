District administration sealed three unqualified stores said officials here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration sealed three unqualified stores said officials here on Wednesday.

While following directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, AAC Tahir Ali has raided three stores situated in main bazaar, run by quacks in violation of regulations.

AAC Tahir Ali and Inspector Latif had jointly carried out search operation and sealed these stores.