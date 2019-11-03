Three-storied building collapsed in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :At least five persons were critically wounded when a three storied building collapsed near National Market of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

As per details, rescue teams said five injured persons have been rescued from the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot upon getting the report of the collapse of a building and started the rescue operation, officials said.

They added the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.