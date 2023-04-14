Three street criminal gangs busted; eight arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted three gangs and arrested their eight members.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police busted 'Kashi' street criminal gang and arrested its two members, Naqash alias Kashi, ringleader and Muhammad Shurjeel. Police recovered 14 mobile phones, Rs 5000 and two motorcycles from their possession.

Dhamial police managed to bust two street criminal gangs and rounded up six accused on recovery of Rs 25,000, six mobile phones and six pistols.

The spokesman informed that Dawood gang was busted and its three members, Dawood, ringleader, Farhan and Kamran were sent behind the bars.

In another raid, Akram street criminal gang was also busted and police netted Akram Khan, ringleader, Arshad and Sartaj.

All the arrested accused have been sent to jail for identification parade.

He informed that the police teams constituted under the supervision of SHOs of Rattaamral and Dhamial police stations on the directives of the divisional SPs conducted raids and managed to bust the gangs.