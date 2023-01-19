UrduPoint.com

Three Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 107,000 Snatched Cash Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 107,000 snatched cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested three members of Yaseen street criminal gang including ringleader namely Yaseen, Faizan and Usman, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs 107,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the arrested street criminals had been sent to jail for an identification parade.

More Stories From Pakistan

