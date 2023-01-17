Three street criminals arrested; Rs 15,000 snatched cash recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 15,000 snatched cash, three mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three members of the Asad street criminal gang including ringleader namely Asad, Haider and Faisal, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs 15,000 cash, three mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the arrested street criminals had been sent to jail for an identification parade.