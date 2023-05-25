Three street criminals arrested; Rs 24,000 snatched cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police,in an operation against criminal elements, here on Thursday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 24,000 snatched cash, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police arrested three members of 'Shani' gang including Zeeshan alias Shani, ringleader, Anis and Faiz ul Rehman, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gungmandi Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs 24,000 cash, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.