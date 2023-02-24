UrduPoint.com

Three Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 28,000 Snatched Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in an operation against criminal elements here on Friday, arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 28,000 snatched cash, three mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police arrested three members of the Hilal street criminal gang including ringleaders namely Hilal Khan, Hamza and Aimal Khan, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Wah Cantt Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the accused besides recovering Rs 28,000 cash, three mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

