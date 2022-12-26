Three street criminals arrested; Rs 31,000, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 31,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police apprehended three members of a street criminal gang identified as 'Munjeera' including Alam Zaib alias Munjeera, ringleader, Abid and Asghar, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station, on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Potohar, Malik Tariq Mehboob, conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs 31,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.