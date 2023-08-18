Open Menu

Three Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 35,000, Four Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Three street criminals arrested; Rs 35,000, four motorcycles, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three street criminals and bike lifters and recovered Rs 35,000, four motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested three members of a gang including Yousaf, ringleader, Qudratullah and Asim, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 35,000, four motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Waqas Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

2 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

12 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

13 hours ago
ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

13 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

13 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

13 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

13 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

13 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan