Three street criminals arrested; Rs 42,500, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested three street criminals including ringleader and recovered Rs42,500 cash, 23 snatched mobile phones, weapons, a motorcycle and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested three members of a street criminal gang identified as 'Zahar' and arrested Zahar, ringleader, Iftikhar and Ahsan, wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah police station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Potohar, Malik Tariq Mehboob conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs 42,500 cash, a motorcycle, weapons, 23 mobile phones and other items from their possession.